US denounces Guatemalan officials' seizure of vote materials

WASHINGTON: The United States on Sunday strongly condemned Guatemalan prosecutors' seizure of materials from the country's election court, a move it said "undermines" a peaceful transition of power after this year's presidential elections.

"The United States is gravely concerned," said a statement from State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Guatemalan prosecutors seized electoral materials under the custody of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) allegedly to investigate supposed voting irregularities.

US calls for fair, timely elections

But election observers have said they saw no evidence of fraud.

Referring to the seizures, the State Department said, "such anti-democratic behavior undermines Guatemala's democratic institutions."

It added: "The Guatemalan people have spoken. Their voice must be respected."

In a chaotic scene Saturday, police from the prosecutor's office had scuffled with magistrates in the electoral court while seizing boxes containing election tally sheets.

The seized records, according to magistrate Gabriel Aguilera, came from the June first-round election that launched Social Democrat Bernardo Arevalo en route to a stunning runoff victory in August.

Arevalo has denounced the prosecutor's efforts -- including earlier raids on the TSE -- as a "coup d'etat in progress" aimed at keeping him from assuming power in January.

The latest raid was denounced by the European Union and the Organization of American States.

The Unites States has described justice officials behind the seizures, including Attorney General Consuelo Porras, as "corrupt" and "undemocratic."

The State Department said it was "actively taking steps to impose visa restrictions on individuals who continue to undermine Guatemala's democracy, including current and former members of Congress, judicial actors, and any others engaging in such behavior."