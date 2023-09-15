BAFL 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
US calls for fair, timely elections

INP Published 15 Sep, 2023 06:32am

WASHINGTON: The US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the United States calls for free, fair, transparent and timely elections in Pakistan.

The spokesperson of the US State Department Matthew Miller responded to a question regarding elections in Pakistan saying that the election laws should be implemented to ensure timely polls in the country.

He further said that the human rights, and basic freedom under the Constitution of Pakistan should be ensured.

On September 12, the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the United States does not support any political party in Pakistan.

Mathew Miller said that he repeatedly cleared the stance of US on the general election in Pakistan saying that the US does not support any political party in Pakistan. He said the US supports reforms for the economic stability of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that US Ambassador, Donald Blome assured Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of his country’s support for conducting fair, free and transparent elections in Pakistan.

The US will help Islamabad in holding free and fair elections in accordance with Pakistan’s constitution and law, the statement read.

