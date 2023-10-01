Nawaz may seek protective bail

LAHORE: The legal team of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is pondering over different options to avoid arrest of the party supremo Nawaz Sharif on arrival here on October 21.

Sources claimed that the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif is in contact with the legal team to finalize final action plan. The sources claimed that the PML-N legal team may move an application for protective bail of Nawaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court (LHC) few days before his return to Pakistan. The legal team is optimistic to get a protective bail of few days from the court, which will prevent law enforcement agencies from arresting Nawaz Sharif on arrival at the Lahore airport.

