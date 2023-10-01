ATC summons Aurangzeb, Latif on 14th

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday issued fresh notices to former federal ministers Marriam Aurangzeb and Javed Latif for their personal appearance before the court in a case of alleged anti-state speeches on October 14.

The court on previous hearing had rejected a police report for cancellation of the case against the PML-N leaders and summoned them.

Earlier, their counsel filed their power of attorney and asked the court to allow time to their clients for the appearance.

Green Town police station had registered the case in 2022 on a complaint of a citizen accusing the former ministers of inciting people against the state institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023