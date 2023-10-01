BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Dry weather likely to prevail

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2023 02:59am

KARACHI: The city on Saturday sizzled with 41 Celsius as the Met Office forecast very hot weather into the next week.

Searing winds battered the metropolis throughout the day with the highest temperature in the post-monsoon period of the year. Lasbella, Mithi and Turbat also saw a rise in temperature to 40 Celsius each.

The mercury levels touched 41 Celsius, which the Met predicted, may continue into the next week falling in October, as humidity is likely to vary between 50 percent and 65 percent on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Southern parts of Sindh such as Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Umerkot and Tharparker Districts also continue to bear the hostile weather.

In the next 24 hours: Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country with isolated rain-wind-thunderstorm in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

dry weather Karachi weather weather forecast

