BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia hosts Taliban talks as it seeks regional influence

AFP Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:05pm

MOSCOW: Russia hosted Taliban leaders for talks on regional security Friday as it seeks to forge ties with Afghanistan’s new rulers and assert itself as a major power in the region.

Since US forces pulled out of Kabul in August 2021, Russia and China have taken advantage of the vacuum, holding talks with the Taliban despite deep ideological and historical rifts.

“For our part, we will continue to develop multifaceted contacts with Afghanistan,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a written greeting to participants of the talks, held in the city of Kazan.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan shortly after US troops left, imposing their strict interpretation of Sharia law and cracking down on women’s rights.

In his comments, Lavrov criticised the US withdrawal as a “complete fiasco” and said he hoped the West would never return to Afghanistan or its neighbours.

“We consider the return of US and NATO military infrastructure to the territory of Afghanistan and its neighbouring states to be unacceptable,” Lavrov said.

He also said that he hoped Kabul will “do everything to intensify its counter-terrorism and anti-drug efforts,” amid security concerns from Moscow.

The Taliban is officially recognised as a “terrorist organisation” in Russia, which fought against rebel militants for much of the 1980s during the Soviet-Afghan War.

Lavrov’s comments come days after Uzbekistan, which neighbours Afghanistan, hosted US officials for talks on strengthening military ties.

Uzbekistan allowed US forces to use its Soviet-era “K-2” air base during the early 2000s to launch military operations into Afghanistan, and in 2020 held joint exercises with US troops.

Sergei Lavrov Afghanistan Afghan Taliban Taliban government Afghanistan Russia relation

Comments

1000 characters

Russia hosts Taliban talks as it seeks regional influence

Pakistan ‘finalises’ free trade agreement with GCC

Sept inflation seen at 29-31pc

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Security on high alert in Karachi after Mastung blast: police

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

Twin blasts inside mosque in KP’s Hangu leave at least 5 dead, dozens injured

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Nation celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal

Read more stories