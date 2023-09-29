BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Swiss approve CHF 100 million package to demine Ukraine

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2023 05:19pm

ZURICH: Switzerland’s Federal Council has approved a 100 million Swiss franc ($109.57 million) package to demine parts of Ukraine, the government said on Friday.

“A total of CHF 100 million will be earmarked for humanitarian demining between 2024 and 2027, funded in equal parts by the Department of Defence, Civil Protection, and Sport (DDPS) and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA),” the government said.

Switzerland is already involved in demining work in Ukraine and allocated 15.2 million Swiss francs in 2022 and 2023.

The additional amount announced on Friday will enable Switzerland to provide equipment and training for Ukrainian deminers and support the government in its efforts to coordinate the “herculean undertaking,” the Swiss government said.

