BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nearby Brent crude spread hits 2023 high on tight supply

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

LONDON: The spread between the front and second month contract for global oil benchmark Brent has widened to its highest this year, in another strong indicator of a supply deficit fuelled by protracted voluntary cuts from OPEC+.

Brent, which is used to price more than three-quarters of the world’s traded oil, has been rising since late June, as leading producer Saudi Arabia spearheaded output cuts.

The premium of the front month Brent contract to the second-month contract rose to as much as $2.45 a barrel on Thursday, the highest since October 2022. The November contract expires on Friday.

This structure, called backwardation, indicates tightening supply for prompt delivery.

“It is the impact of the supply constraints from Saudi Arabia and Russia. The market believes there is a genuine physical tightness,” Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM said.

Supply curbs implemented by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) have played a pivotal role in pushing futures prices to 10-month highs, in particular a combined 1.3 million barrel-per-day (bpd) voluntary cut from Russia and Saudi Arabia until the end of the year.

OPEC+ Crude Oil Saudi Arabia Russia Oil prices Brent crude Oil Brent crude oil oil output cut

Comments

1000 characters

Nearby Brent crude spread hits 2023 high on tight supply

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Tax return filing deadline likely to be extended by 1 month

Shamshad-led task force to introduce tax reforms

COAS tells Punjab Apex Committee: Actions against spectrum of illegal activities to continue

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today

‘Possible’ CPEC ‘rollback’: Jilani refutes speculation

Read more stories