BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,626 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.65%)
BR30 16,569 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Tax the rich

Published September 29, 2023 Updated September 29, 2023 09:29pm

EDITORIAL: One reason our ruling class always paints IMF’s conditions as “harsh” is their own inability, rather unwillingness, to do as the lender really says when it pushes the government to increase revenue and cut the fiscal deficit.

Caretaker PM Kakar was, in fact, only the latest head of government to be told, pretty bluntly, to tax the rich and protect the vulnerable as he met the IMF chief, Kristalina Georgieva, on the sidelines of the UN general assembly.

Just months ago, she delivered the same advice to the PDM government and its finance minister, Ishaq Dar, when time was running out to save the now discarded EFF (Extended Fund Facility).

But, typically, not only did the government not go after big tax evaders in the agriculture, real estate and retail sectors, the finance minister went on live television and categorically rejected any measure that would help revenue collection at the cost of alienating the powerful and connected lobbies that lubricate expensive election campaigns for politicians.

That is why, quite naturally, the burden of increased indirect taxes to meet the stiff revenue target fell once again on honest taxpayers who are unable to cheat their way out of paying their fair share.

The caretaker setup does not need to extend such favours to be cashed in later, because it does not comprise professional politicians, but it also does not have the mandate to present a budget or toggle with the revenue stream. So, the best it can do with the Fund’s advice is hope that it will finally find some resonance in power corridors.

That is very unlikely if the past is any guide because no political administration or military dictatorship has yet had the nerve to go after the big fish with high nuisance value that flout the tax regime with impunity.

Yet now that the economy is at the end of its rope, quite literally, whichever party forms government next might not have any other option but to finally do the right thing, regardless of the personal cost to its hierarchy.

Surely, they can all see that the idea of trying to meet tax targets by increasing indirect taxes, which affect lower segments of society far more than upper classes, was not a very smart one. And ordinary people, already overly burdened with historic inflation, unemployment and inflated bills, are not very far from considering outright revolt if the government keeps tightening the screws on them.

It’s not exactly rocket science to figure out what to do and the government doesn’t really need the IMF chief to tell it that failure to tax the rich will put the country’s survival itself into question. And the way to do it is to impose direct taxes on high income, with cascading effect so the highest earning slabs are incrementally taxed the most.

Everybody knows that the government, regardless of the party in power, has made a habit of leaving trillions or rupees in unfairly, and often illegally, untaxed income. And only bringing these sums into the tax net will give the government the chance to negotiate better terms with the IMF.

It’s a shame that our democratic leaders, voted into power by ordinary people, have never cared to implement a fair tax policy. Even now, with the noose of sovereign default casting its shadow and the lender of last resort calling for an efficient tax regime, there’s a slim chance of policymakers actually going down that road.

If the old trend still doesn’t change, and if the untaxed are not taxed through widening of the tax net and the vulnerable are not protected by the state, then at least the people will know very clearly who to blame as things reach a tipping point.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy IMF Kristalina Georgieva Taxes UNGA Ishaq Dar FBR revenue target IMF and Pakistan PDM government Economic distress caretaker government tax evaders caretaker PM Anwaar ul Haq Kakar

Comments

1000 characters
KU Sep 29, 2023 11:09am
The IMF and WB should push the government to form a national economic revival ordinance/committee, with members including economists, industrialists, and agriculture, and declare politicians and bureaucrats as ‘’persona non grata’’. Alternately Pakistan is not going to get out of the politician-made economic chaos any time soon. The decision dragging and reluctance in netting the untaxed due to favor is a familiar story, similar reluctance to catch the thieves stealing electricity, gas, and hoarding is being witnessed. If there was a ''mother of all wars'' to be fought, the armed forces should fight this war against corrupt characters that are currently busy destroying our country.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Builder Sep 29, 2023 11:20am
Tax the rich? You mean salaried class, right? 'Cause that's the easy target paying both direct and indirect taxes.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Sep 29, 2023 02:41pm
Mr Kakar has just spent millions on his and his family and friends 15 day junket abroad at tax payers cost. You simply cannot expect this greedy lot to tax their benefactor's. The rich will not be taxed unless a grassroot uprising takes place.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Tax the rich

Will not be in govt’s control if Imran legally barred from polls: PM Kakar

Pakistan ‘finalises’ free trade agreement with GCC

Security on high alert in Karachi after Mastung blast: police

Rizwan ton fires Pakistan to 345-5 in World Cup warm-up

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

Sindh caretaker CM orders inquiry into killing of 4 villagers in Sakrand

Twin blasts inside mosque in KP’s Hangu leave at least 5 dead, dozens injured

Russia hosts Taliban talks as it seeks regional influence

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Sept inflation seen at 29-31pc

Read more stories