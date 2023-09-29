BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Stop using derogatory term ‘Lyari Gang War’

Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

I am writing these lines with a view to expressing my deep concerns over the use of the term “Lyari Gang War” that is widely employed by media in relation to the incidents of violence and other crimes in Lyari, Karachi.

I believe that this term is derogatory, inaccurate and unfair to the residents of Lyari, who have suffered for decades from the atrocities of the criminal gangs and the neglect of the authorities alike.

Lyari is one of the oldest and most densely populated areas of Karachi with a rich history and culture. The entire landscape of Lyari is strongly characterized by the presence of people from a variety of cultural and ethnic backgrounds and identities.

Unlike other big or small neighborhoods of this city of teeming millions, the levels of political activism in Lyari have never declined. Lyari is also known as a hub of sports activities, particularly football. Unfortunately, however, Lyari has been plagued by poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, drug abuse and lack of basic amenities.

The term “Lyari Gang War” is a derogatory label that implies that all the people of Lyari are uncivilized, violent and criminal. This is absolutely untrue and unacceptable. Unfortunately, this term also ignores the historical, social and economic factors that have contributed to the rise of crime in Lyari. It also reinforces the negative stereotypes and prejudices that many people have about Lyari and its residents.

I urge media to stop using this highly objectionable term forthwith. I also urge media to try to identify and highlight the root causes of crime, victimization and fear of crime in order to contribute to efforts aimed at bringing about a durable peace in Lyari.

Saeed Sarbazi, a resident of Lyari and President of Karachi Press Club

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Karachi lyari crime Karachi Press Club Lyari gang war

Comments

1000 characters

Stop using derogatory term ‘Lyari Gang War’

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Tax return filing deadline likely to be extended by 1 month

Shamshad-led task force to introduce tax reforms

COAS tells Punjab Apex Committee: Actions against spectrum of illegal activities to continue

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today

‘Possible’ CPEC ‘rollback’: Jilani refutes speculation

Read more stories