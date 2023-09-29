TEXT: In this highly competitive environment of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical market, Chiesi Pakistan being a direct affiliate of Chiesi group has kept its crest high since its inception.

CHIESI is the First Global Pharmaceutical Group and the ONLY Company in PAKISTAN to be awarded B-CORP Certification from the leading globally sustainable non-profit B Lab®, in recognition of CHIESI practices. Since 2019 CHIESI is a certified B Corp, a certified part of a Global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact, an innovative legal status that allows us to serve a dual purpose; not only creating value for our shareholders but pursuing the collective good. CHIESI successfully secured re-certification in 2022 with a significant increase in score showing its commitment to act in a responsible manner. Internally, we have launched “We Act – Actively Care for Tomorrow”, a sustainability program that engages all Chiesi Group employees to spread the shared value mindset and implement the principles of the We Act Sustainability Manifesto through specific initiatives and projects. This move signifies that, in addition to economic value, the creation of added value for society, employees, the community, and the environment is at the core of Chiesi’s operations. The company aims to create “Shared Valued” - value for the company along with value for people and value for the environment.

Founded in 1935, Chiesi is an international research-oriented group based in Parma, with over 85 years of experience and presence in 31countries. The Chiesi Group researches, develops and markets innovative drugs in three specific areas: AIR (products and services in the respiratory field, from infants to adults), RARE (innovative solutions and personalized services to improve the quality of life of patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases) and CARE (products andservices to support specialist care, personal care and well-being). Our approach also considers non-pharmacological interventions broadly applied to include digital interventions.The innovative Benefit Corporation model isdeeply ingrained in Chiesi’s by-laws through a frame work of common benefit purposes. These purposes extend beyond the mission to develop and deliver sustainable solutions for patients’ health. They emphasize the importance of operating sustainably, transparently and responsibly, making sustainability an integral part of Chiesi’s decision-making processes, strategy and vision.

Taking inspiration from Article 25 of theUniversal Declaration of Human Rights, we believe that health and well-being should be a fundamental rights for every person. Chiesi’s Health Equity strategy encompasses the entire healthcare patient experience including prevention/diagnosis, access to medicines, and the ability to sustain care. An initial round of pilot projects in the neonatology and respiratory fields has been launched across high, middle and low-income countries including Pakistan. We aimto deliver concrete solutions to bridge these gapsand to move together towards more sustainable healthcare for all. CHIESI PAKISTAN designedmultiple projects under the flag of “Access to Healthcare, Access to medicines”, aimed at“Neonatal Life savings” especially the pre-terms,by enhancing the capability and capacity of NICUs, providing life-saving training, Tiered priced surfactants and addressing iron deficiency in expecting females.

The Chiesi Foundation was created in 2005with the purpose of improving access to quality care for patients living in regions outside of Chiesi’s existing markets. Itfocuses on enhancing accessto quality neonatal and respiratory care in low andmiddle-income countries byproviding technical support and capacity building for healthcare workers, as well as delivering innovative and sustainable technologies for health facilities. Important projects are NEST, GASP and Maishah Project.

Given the urgent attention to the climate crisis, it is of the utmost importance for Chiesi to actively engage. In October 2021,Chiesi decided to adopt transition from carbon neutrality to the more stringent new standard of Net Zero Emissions. Our mitigation strategy follows a hierarchical approach: Avoid, Reduce, Substitute, and Remove. In this way, by avoiding carbon-intensive processes by design, we reducethe emissions we generate. The development of our first Carbon Minimal Inhaler by 2025 will enable Chiesi to reduce emissions related to the propellant gas by up to 90%, resulting in significant reductions expectedboth in terms of production processe sand the use of sold products.

In order to ensure high quality of its products, Chiesi group has restricted its manufacturing sites and all the group affiliates across the globe are supplied with Finished pharmaceutical products from these plants located in Europe and Brazil. However, to cater to local market needs, Chiesi Pakistan is also promoting some generic formulations being manufactured locally. Since its foundation, CHIESI Pakistan has achieved a lot of significant milestones while maintaining double digit growth for the last many years Likewise, all other Chiesi group’s products, those marketed in Pakistan are ranked among the top five brands in the relevant segments which is real source of motivation and sense of pride for Chiesi Pakistan.

Self-Fulfilment and wellbeing of the Chiesi people are the result of a comprehensive plan of actions that the Group is implementing. Great Place to Work® is the analysis of a company’s work culture which compares the employees’ perception about their work environment with HR management policies. Chiesi group was awarded the certification according to the Trust Index and Cultural Audit.

In recognition of best People practices, CHIESI Pakistan was awarded “Top Employer” certification in 2022. This certification is a result of assessing our internal HR practices and benchmarking them against global best practices, as part of our vision which aims to enhance our HR practices and improve our employee experience.

CHIESI has established values “US” given the due consideration and importance to everyone’ sperspective ensuring Diversity and Inclusion at workplace that embeds to create an inclusive environment because “Everyone of US is different, Everyone of US is Chiesi”.

Our goal is to be recognized as a customer centric & research-oriented organization that combines commitment to results with integrity and operates in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

