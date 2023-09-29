BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

History of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI)

Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

TEXT: In the earlier years of the twentieth century, the industrialists of this region realized the need to set up a Chamber of Commerce. The movement to establish a Chamber of Commerce in Lahore was set on foot by a meeting held in Lahore on the 29th May 1922.

As a result of this vision and tireless efforts, the Northern India Chamber of Commerce was established in 1923. It was housed in the building of Civil and Military Gazette, the Mall Lahore with its registration under the Indian Companies Act. Mr. W.R. Macpherson of M/s Spedding & Co. became its first President while Mr. D.J. Horn of M/s The General Electric Company (India) was his Deputy.

Its nomenclature was changed to that of “West Punjab and NWFP Chamber of Commerce” on 29-8-1948. It was located at 14 Lawrence Road Lahore. West Punjab and NWFP Chamber of Commerce came to be known as Punjab and NWFP Chamber of Commerce with the abolition of the nomenclature of West Punjab. This amendment was made on 18-3-1953.

On 28-4-1956, another amendment in this nomenclature took place. It was now known as the West Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The other Chambers such as the Northern Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, The Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, Marsingdas Building Lahore were merged into this Chamber.

In a nutshell, the present Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry rose from the ashes of three old recognized Chambers i.e. West Punjab Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Northern Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan Chamber of Commerce in compliance with the Ministry of Commerce’s resolution of 18th November, 1958 on the reorganization of the Chambers of Commerce and Associations of the country.

The articles of Association of the West Pakistan Chamber of Commerce were signed on 20-12-1958. The certificate of incorporation was issued on 14-5-1959 but the Chamber actually started functioning on 1-4-1959.

In the 1960s, the present name, “The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry”, was adopted. Today, the chamber is the first ISO-Certified Chamber of Pakistan.

The foundation stone of the present Chamber building was laid by Mr Rafi Raza, the then Federal Minister for Production, Industries and Town Planning on 22-2-1975. It took four years to complete the Building.

Management

This premier institution is managed by a 32-member Executive Committee headed by a President, Senior Vice President and Vice president as office bearers. The Executive Committee members are elected through elections and work diligently for the betterment of the business community on an honorary basis. The day-to-day administration and working is looked after by a full time employed Executive Head known as “Secretary General”, ably assisted by a staff of over 150.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LCCI NWFP Chamber of Commerce in Lahore

Comments

1000 characters

History of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI)

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Tax return filing deadline likely to be extended by 1 month

Shamshad-led task force to introduce tax reforms

COAS tells Punjab Apex Committee: Actions against spectrum of illegal activities to continue

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today

‘Possible’ CPEC ‘rollback’: Jilani refutes speculation

Read more stories