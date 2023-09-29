History of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI)

TEXT: In the earlier years of the twentieth century, the industrialists of this region realized the need to set up a Chamber of Commerce. The movement to establish a Chamber of Commerce in Lahore was set on foot by a meeting held in Lahore on the 29th May 1922.

As a result of this vision and tireless efforts, the Northern India Chamber of Commerce was established in 1923. It was housed in the building of Civil and Military Gazette, the Mall Lahore with its registration under the Indian Companies Act. Mr. W.R. Macpherson of M/s Spedding & Co. became its first President while Mr. D.J. Horn of M/s The General Electric Company (India) was his Deputy.

Its nomenclature was changed to that of “West Punjab and NWFP Chamber of Commerce” on 29-8-1948. It was located at 14 Lawrence Road Lahore. West Punjab and NWFP Chamber of Commerce came to be known as Punjab and NWFP Chamber of Commerce with the abolition of the nomenclature of West Punjab. This amendment was made on 18-3-1953.

On 28-4-1956, another amendment in this nomenclature took place. It was now known as the West Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The other Chambers such as the Northern Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, The Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, Marsingdas Building Lahore were merged into this Chamber.

In a nutshell, the present Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry rose from the ashes of three old recognized Chambers i.e. West Punjab Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Northern Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Pakistan Chamber of Commerce in compliance with the Ministry of Commerce’s resolution of 18th November, 1958 on the reorganization of the Chambers of Commerce and Associations of the country.

The articles of Association of the West Pakistan Chamber of Commerce were signed on 20-12-1958. The certificate of incorporation was issued on 14-5-1959 but the Chamber actually started functioning on 1-4-1959.

In the 1960s, the present name, “The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry”, was adopted. Today, the chamber is the first ISO-Certified Chamber of Pakistan.

The foundation stone of the present Chamber building was laid by Mr Rafi Raza, the then Federal Minister for Production, Industries and Town Planning on 22-2-1975. It took four years to complete the Building.

Management

This premier institution is managed by a 32-member Executive Committee headed by a President, Senior Vice President and Vice president as office bearers. The Executive Committee members are elected through elections and work diligently for the betterment of the business community on an honorary basis. The day-to-day administration and working is looked after by a full time employed Executive Head known as “Secretary General”, ably assisted by a staff of over 150.

