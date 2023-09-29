BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
LCCI Message from Adnan Khalid Butt, Vice President LCCI

Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

TEXT: It is with immense joy and pride that I extend my warmest congratulations to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on its historic 100th anniversary. This remarkable milestone represents a century of tireless dedication to our region’s business community and economic growth. The LCCI has been a steadfast partner in our journey towards prosperity. Through its unwavering commitment to advocacy, networking, and knowledge-sharing, it has paved the way for countless businesses to thrive.

As Vice President of the LCCI, I have had the privilege to witness the indomitable spirit and innovation of our members. Together, we have confronted challenges and harnessed opportunities, reinforcing our belief in the potential of Pakistan’s business landscape.

Our rich history of organizing impactful events, promoting entrepreneurship, and fostering dialogue between businesses and policymakers has been instrumental in shaping our vibrant business ecosystem. As we celebrate our past, let us also look ahead with optimism and determination. The next century holds promises of even greater achievements as we continue to champion the interests of our members and contribute to the economic growth of our beloved Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LCCI Adnan Khalid Butt

