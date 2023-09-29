BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.75%)
DGKC 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FABL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
GGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.32%)
HBL 90.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
HUBC 88.33 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.49%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.77%)
PAEL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PIOC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PPL 74.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.74%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
TRG 88.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.36%)
UNITY 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

LCCI Message from Kashif Anwar, President LCCI

Published 29 Sep, 2023 06:24am

TEXT: It is with immense pride and profound gratitude that we celebrate a century of unwavering commitment to progress and prosperity. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI) stands today as a testament to the enduring spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and resilience that defines our business community. For a hundred years, the LCCI has been at the forefront of Pakistan’s economic growth, a catalyst for innovation, and a strong advocate for the business community. This remarkable journey has been marked by the dedication and vision of countless individuals who have contributed to our shared success.

Our success story has been defined not only by the progress we have made but also by the strong partnerships we have forged. We are deeply grateful for the enduring liaison we have maintained with the highest offices of our country, enabling us to represent and address the concerns of our members effectively.

Furthermore, I would like to express my gratitude for the continued support of our members, the tireless efforts of our team, and the unwavering faith of our partners. It is your commitment that has allowed the LCCI to thrive and continue to serve as a driving force in Pakistan’s economic development.

As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, let us not only reflect on our past but also look ahead to the limitless possibilities of the future. Let us renew our dedication to the principles of innovation, collaboration, and progress. Together, we shall pave the way for a more prosperous and promising future for Pakistan and its people.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for being a part of our extraordinary legacy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LCCI Kashif Anwar

Comments

1000 characters

LCCI Message from Kashif Anwar, President LCCI

PSM expenditure since its closure: ECC directs FD to submit details of cost borne by govt

Economic revival plan: Tax on retail, agri and real estate sectors may be revised: MoF

IMF programme: Govt will deliver to secure $700m under SBA: Shamshad

SOEs Policy: CCoSOEs to put up final draft to cabinet for approval

2022 Pakistan floods: Reconstruction aid lagging: UN chief

Tax return filing deadline likely to be extended by 1 month

Shamshad-led task force to introduce tax reforms

COAS tells Punjab Apex Committee: Actions against spectrum of illegal activities to continue

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today

‘Possible’ CPEC ‘rollback’: Jilani refutes speculation

Read more stories