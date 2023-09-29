LCCI Message from Kashif Anwar, President LCCI

TEXT: It is with immense pride and profound gratitude that we celebrate a century of unwavering commitment to progress and prosperity. The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI) stands today as a testament to the enduring spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation, and resilience that defines our business community. For a hundred years, the LCCI has been at the forefront of Pakistan’s economic growth, a catalyst for innovation, and a strong advocate for the business community. This remarkable journey has been marked by the dedication and vision of countless individuals who have contributed to our shared success.

Our success story has been defined not only by the progress we have made but also by the strong partnerships we have forged. We are deeply grateful for the enduring liaison we have maintained with the highest offices of our country, enabling us to represent and address the concerns of our members effectively.

Furthermore, I would like to express my gratitude for the continued support of our members, the tireless efforts of our team, and the unwavering faith of our partners. It is your commitment that has allowed the LCCI to thrive and continue to serve as a driving force in Pakistan’s economic development.

As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, let us not only reflect on our past but also look ahead to the limitless possibilities of the future. Let us renew our dedication to the principles of innovation, collaboration, and progress. Together, we shall pave the way for a more prosperous and promising future for Pakistan and its people.

I extend my heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for being a part of our extraordinary legacy.

