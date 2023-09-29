UK MPs concerned over HR violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of British Members of Parliament has expressed concern over the human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and called for giving the right to self-determination to Kashmiri people.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, a visiting delegation of British Members of Parliament called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

The delegation included Andrew Gwynne MP, Chairman, Labour Friends of Kashmir UK, Naz Shah MP, Vice Chairperson, Labour Friends of Kashmir UK, and Sam Tarry MP, Vice Chairman, All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir.

It stated that Jilani appreciated the visiting British MPs for raising their voice in support of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He urged the delegation to increase efforts to enhance global awareness about the ongoing human rights violations in the IIOJK and emphasized the urgent need to end the human rights violations in IIOJK and for the release of all political prisoners.

He stressed that India should implement the UN Security Council Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir so that the Kashmiri people may realise their inherent right to self-determination.

Jilani stated that Pakistan was willing to resolve all disputes with India through dialogue. However, India would have to create a conducive environment for dialogue by reversing its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in IIOJK, he added.

The caretaker foreign minister also lauded the role of the visiting MPs in strengthening the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

“The members of the delegation expressed concern over the human rights violations in IIOJK. They maintained that all other human rights flowed from the right to self-determination. Therefore, the Kashmiri people should not be deprived of this inalienable right,” according to the statement.

