Shehbaz returns from London

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday returned to Pakistan from London.

Shehbaz Sharif visited London twice in recent days and met Nawaz Sharif. During the meeting, the two brothers discussed the political situation of Pakistan and Nawaz Sharif's return to the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said Nawaz Sharif would return home on October 21 and the people of Pakistan would extend a historic welcome to their leader.

Moreover, Shehbaz has been assigned the task by the PML-N supremo to settle legal issues prior to his return to the country. Shehbaz has called a meeting of the PML-N legal team to finalise strategy about legal matters of Nawaz Sharif.

