PM offers nawafil at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

MADINAH MUNAWRAH: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar visited Masjid-e-Nabvi (the Prophet’s Mosque) in Madinah and paid his respect at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

The prime minister offered nawafil at the Roza on Wednesday evening. Afterwards, the caretaker prime minister visited the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet (PBUH)’s Biography and Islamic Civilisation, located adjacent to Masjad-e-Nabvi. Dr Nasir Misfir Al-Zahrani, Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Prophet (PBUH)’s Museum, warmly welcomed the prime minister.

The prime minister was given a comprehensive briefing on the historical museum, which showcases the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as well as the Islamic civilisation.

PM Kakar expressed his deep appreciation for the museum and applauded the efforts made to preserve and present the rich Islamic heritage.

As a token of appreciation, Dr Nasir Misfir Al-Zahrani presented the prime minister with a shield and books, symbolising the cherished connection between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in promoting Islamic heritage and fostering mutual understanding.

The museum chronicles the Prophet (PBUH)’s journey and highlights significant events and teachings through multimedia. It also showcases Islamic civilisation’s achievements in various fields. The museum promotes interfaith dialogue and understanding, fostering respect for diverse beliefs and cultures.