SNGPL crackdown against gas theft : More 235 connections disconnected in Punjab, KP, Islamabad

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 235 connections while imposing fine of Rs 3.38521 million and 347 under billing cases processed.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 23 connections on illegal use of gas, another three on use of compressor and 26 Commercial meters under billing cases processed and also Rs 0.360 million booked against under Billing. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected four connections on use of compressor while another 22 against illegal use of gas and Rs 0.03 million has been booked against under billing. The company disconnected 28 connections on illegal use of gas and one booked against under billing in Multan. The regional team imposed fine of Rs 0.078 million volume against gas theft and Rs 0.057 million booked against under billing. In Sheikhupura, 21 connections were disconnected by the region and five under billing cases have been processed and the regional team also imposed fine of Rs 0.078 million against theft and Rs 0.057 million against under billing.

In Peshawar, the company disconnected 70 connections on illegal use of gas and meter tempering. The regional team also booked Rs 0.54821 million against gas theft. In Rawalpindi the regional team disconnected six gas connections while one under billing case has been processed and 151 HM3 volume has been booked against under billing cases while imposing fine of Rs 0.6 million booked against under billing cases. SNGPL’s team in Mardan removed 14 fake, tampered meters, 100 domestic under billing cases processed and 210 HM3 volume booked against domestic under billing cases and 58 HM3 volume has been booked against gas theft while imposing fine of Rs 0.416 million.

In Sialkot, the company disconnected five connections against illegal use of gas, on the use of compressor and Rs 0.33 million booked against under billing. In Sargodha 24 under billing cases processed one meter disconnected on illegal use of gas and Rs 0.53 million booked against under billing. The regional team in Gujranwala disconnected three meters on the use of compressor and removed three on illegal use of gas. The region also imposed fine of Rs 0.301 million on gas theft and under billing cases.

In Gujrat, two connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas. The company disconnected 14 connections on illegal use of gas and 156 under billing cases have been processed in Islamabad. In Sahiwal, six connections were disconnected on illegal use of connection .The regional team in Faisalabad processed 16 under billing cases and disconnected four on illegal use of gas and another two on the use of compressor.

