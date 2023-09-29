Kamran Arbi elected SAI President unopposed

KARACHI: Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Muhammad Hanif Ayoob (Tawakkal) and Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi has been elected unopposed as President, Senior Vice President and Vice President of Site association of Industry (SAI) for the year of 2023-24 respectively

Chief Coordinator SAI Saleem Parekh, while appreciating performance of the outgoing office bearers welcomed the new team of office bearers. The newly-elected office bearers will assume charge of their offices from 1st October, 2023.

President-elect Muhammad Kamran Arbi thanked the members of SAI for reposing confidence on him to represent the oldest and the largest Industrial base in the country which was founded by Quaid-e-Azam in 1947; which has the largest contribution in both federal and provincial revenue, cesses & levies and, in creation of jobs.

He lauded the efforts made by the outgoing office bearers during the tenure.

Arbi outlined his priorities for taking up the impending issues facing the industries in SITE area: notably that of dilapidated infrastructure; lack of availability of basic utilities—gas, water and electricity etc.

He emphasized the need of taking collective action to resolve the issues facing SITE industries and requested all members to engage in the working of the Association.

He expressed grave concern over unfavourable economic conditions prevailing for about a year and remarked that running of industries is becoming more difficult with every passing day.

Chairman BMG M. Zubair Motiwala spoke at length on the perennial issues faced by the industry and the landslide victory of BMG in the recent KCCI elections.

While welcoming the incoming President Muhammad Kamran Arbi and other office bearers Muhammad Hanif Ayoob (Tawakkal) and Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi, M Zubair Motiwala appreciated the efforts of the outgoing President SAI Riaz Uddin, SVP Abdul Kadir Bilwani and VP Muhammad Hussain Moosani who worked extensively in their tenure to serve the industries in SITE areas.

Other veterans of SAI present on the occasion were Jawed Bilwani, Younus Bashir, Sikandar Imran, Abdul Hadi, Saleem Nagaria, Zafar Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Iqbal Arbi, Muhammad Farooq Arbi, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Arif Lakhany, Naseem Anwar and others.

All those present on the occasion thanked the outgoing office bearers and welcomed the elected office bearers and the elected (unopposed) Executive Committee members namely Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi, Murtaza Ajaz Saya, Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Haris Shakoor, Muhammad Hanif Ayoob (Tawakkal) and Abdul Rasheed.

