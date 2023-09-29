Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Next Capital Limited 29-Sep-23 11:30
Haji Mohammad Ismail Mills Limited 29-Sep-23 10:30
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 11:30
Shifa International Hospitals
Limited 30-Sep-23 16:30
Bannu Woollen Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 11:30
Crescent Fibres Limited 30-Sep-23 10:30
Roshan Packages Limited 30-Sep-23 11:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 15:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 9:00
Ghazi Fabrics International
Limited 30-Sep-23 11:00
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills
Limited 30-Sep-23 13:30
SG.Allied Businsses Limited 30-Sep-23 13:00
S.G.Power Limited 30-Sep-23 10:30
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited 30-Sep-23 14:00
First Prudential Modaraba 30-Sep-23 10:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments