Belarus says Polish helicopter violated its airspace, Warsaw denies

Reuters Published September 28, 2023
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Belarus on Thursday said a Polish helicopter had violated its airspace but Warsaw said none of its helicopters had crossed the border between the two countries.

Tense relations between the neighbors have been further strained by Belarusian ally Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

Belarus says Polish military helicopter breached airspace

"Around 1520 (1220 GMT) the aircraft crossed the border of the Republic of Belarus, flew to a depth of up to 1.5 kilometres. At 1622, the helicopter repeatedly violated the state border, going 300 metres deep," the Ministry of Defence of Belarus said on its Telegram channel.

Belarus, Russia's closest ally, said it had scrambled military aircraft in response.

"The Operational Command unequivocally denies these reports," a spokesperson of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces told Reuters. "None of the Polish helicopters crossed the airspace of Belarus."

