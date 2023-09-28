BAFL 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
German court suspends mRNA patent trial against BioNTech

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2023 03:04pm

DUESSELDORF: A German court on Thursday suspended a patent trial against BioNTech over the use of mRNA technology in the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the German company together with its US partner Pfizer.

The Duesseldorf regional court said it needed further clarification and suspended the case, brought by BioNTech competitor CureVac, pending a decision by the federal patent court on a lawsuit filed by BioNTech.

Germany’s Scholz ‘not convinced’ about tariffs on Chinese EVs

It had asked the higher court to review the validity of CureVac’s intellectual property rights. A decision is expected in December.

Germany BioNTech Pfizer CureVac Covid 19 vaccine German court

