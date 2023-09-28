BAFL 38.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
BIPL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
BOP 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.81%)
DGKC 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.05%)
FABL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FCCL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
GGL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
HBL 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
HUMNL 5.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.99%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
OGDC 96.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.84%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PIOC 85.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
PPL 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.94%)
PRL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
SSGC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.82%)
TELE 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.31%)
TPLP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
TRG 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.38%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,625 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 16,568 Decreased By -95.5 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,233 Decreased By -132.5 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,989 Decreased By -183.2 (-1.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble hits over one-week low vs dollar as tax period ends

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2023 02:52pm

The Russian rouble hit a more than one-week low against the dollar on Thursday before recovering some ground, waiting for significant support as a favourable tax period draws to a close.

At 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 96.84, having fallen to 97.1350 at market opening.

It had gained 0.1% to trade at 101.82 versus the euro . It had shed 0.3% against the yuan to 13.25.

Month-end tax payments, that usually see exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities, support the rouble, but the currency can slide once the period has passed.

The rouble has also now lost the temporary support of higher sales of foreign currency than usual by the central bank, which was selling around 21.4 billion roubles ($221.3 million) of yuan a day until the start of this week.

“Today is the end of the period of tax payments to the budget and exporters may significantly reduce the volume of sales of foreign currency revenues,” said Alor Broker’s Alexei Antonov in a note.

“Therefore we expect rouble weakening, traditional for the last days of the month.”

Russian rouble hovers near 96 vs dollar

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.7% at $97.24 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.7% to 1,005.7 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.8% higher at 3,091.5 points.

No. 2 lender VTB on Thursday said consecutive interest rate hikes had seriously damaged Russian banks’ prospects, anticipating a sharp drop in the sector’s profits next year after a bumper 2023.

VTB’s shares were steady, underperforming the wider market.

Russian rouble Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble hits over one-week low vs dollar as tax period ends

Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on pleas against Faizabad sit-in verdict till Nov 1

Pakistani vocational school helps Afghan women refugees build businesses

Faysal Bank to set up ‘wholly-owned’ Exchange Company

OGDC’s earnings clock in at whopping Rs224.6bn in FY23, up 68% YoY

PTI says Farrukh Habib ‘picked up’ from Gwadar

India imposes curfew in strife-hit areas of Manipur state

‘I even wore cricket pads in bed’: How Shaheen rose to greatness

Profits, dividends: July-August repatriation rises 74pc YoY

IRIS system’s capacity enhanced: Up to 0.6m taxpayers to file tax returns on a daily basis

Read more stories