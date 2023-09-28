BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Sep 28, 2023
Pakistan

PTI takes exception to PM’s statements

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday, lambasted the caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, for his “irresponsible, worrisome, and unacceptable” statements concerning the political fate of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the PTI, insisting him to fulfil his constitutional duty to hold free and fair polls in the stipulated timeframe.

In a statement, a PTI spokesperson termed the caretaker premier’s remarks “very reckless, shocking, and unacceptable” which clearly indicated the role of the caretaker government in the ongoing “unconstitutional and immoral political engineering” in the country.

“Any attempt to disappear PTI or PTI chairman’s name from the ballot papers would be a criminal act against the country and nation and such disastrous move would not be tolerated come what may,” he emphasized.

He accused the caretaker prime minister of trying to create muddle and confusion and waste the nation’s time by making rhetoric on irrelevant and unrelated issues rather than focusing on fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities to conduct free and undisputed elections within the constitutionally mandated time limit.

The PTI spokesperson made it clear that the caretaker prime minister neither has the mandate nor the power to keep the PTI or the PTI chairman out of the electoral race.

He warned that the nation would not accept any such conspiracy come what may, as they would resist any such notorious plan tooth and nail.

He said that the discernible leniency in statements of the caretaker prime minister with regard to the execution of the law upon the return of the “fugitives and court convicted person” was a clear manifestation of the notorious “London Plan”.



