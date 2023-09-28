BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
COAS urges women to take part in KP’s uplift

Nuzhat Nazar Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday urged women to take part in the progress and development of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and newly-merged districts.

During his visit to Peshawar where he held an “interactive session” at the “KPK Women Symposium – 2023”, the army chief encouraged women by highlighting their positive role in the progress of the country.

According to the military’s media wing, while addressing the participants, Gen Munir highlighted that women had contributed positively and played “an important role in the progress of the country throughout the history of Pakistan”.

He also emphasised the role of women in “Pakistan’s progress and development is quintessential and most important”.

“Women of KP have continued to face multi-faceted challenges due to prolonged fight against terrorism, however, they have proven their resilience, commitment and bravery at the face of all odds,” Gen Munir was quoted by the ISPR.

During the day-long visit, the army chief also attended a meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker KP Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

The meeting was briefed about the “overall security situation including initiatives against smuggling, hoarding and drug trafficking”.

The moot affirmed that the state and the people were “united for the protection of life and property of citizens”. They also paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families.

“We have to synergise our efforts for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country. The Pakistan Army will continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in KP to provide a secure environment for economic development,” Gen Munir said. Earlier upon arrival, the COAS was received by corps commander Peshawar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

