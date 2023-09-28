Railways police launches official website

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Police have launched its official website (www.pakrailwayspolice.gov.pk) with the collaboration of National Information Technology Board.

The website will work in a user-friendly way and also bridge the gap between the passengers and railways police by timely provision of information. It will augment smart and modern policing process, and remain up-to-date to keep the audience aware of the latest information.

The main reason for having official website is to increase the organizational credibility and also to have a strong online presence of Pakistan Railways Police.

The website is featured with useful contact numbers of officers/officials and police stations. Through the website, the journalists would be able to download the Journalist Concession Card form, and similarly employees of railways police may download different types of documents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023