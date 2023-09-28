BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
BIPL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.93%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
DGKC 43.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
FABL 22.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FCCL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.38%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
GGL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HBL 90.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.15%)
HUBC 87.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.56%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
MLCF 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
OGDC 97.81 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.81%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 85.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.72%)
PPL 74.47 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (2.15%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
SSGC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 90.22 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.33%)
UNITY 25.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Army chief deserves a lot of praise

Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

The army chief deserves a lot of praise for inviting the religious leaders of Christian community to the GHQ to give consolation to them in a meaningful manner. Christians are the second biggest minority after Hindus in Pakistan.

No doubt, the Jaranwala violence against the Christian community has been condemned widely across the country and abroad. The COAS has lauded the role played by the Christian community in the national development, including the promotion of quality education, healthcare.

Moreover, the members of this community have been playing an outstanding role in the defence of the motherland as well. That the significance of the contributions made by the members of this community cannot be overemphasized is a fact.

Karachi, a city of teeming millions, hosts a number of quality education and medical institutions run by Christian missionaries such as St Patrick’s School and College, St Joseph’s School and College, St Peter’s School, Seventh Day Adventist Hospital, etc.

Yet the Christian population is largely poverty-stricken as a very large number of them are involved in menial works.

In my view, efforts must be made to ensure increased representation of members of this community in bureaucracy, armed forces, police departments, legislatures, etc, in order to give a big boost to this community that deserves to be elevated in all the social, economic and political spheres of the country.

The government in particular needs to promote better conditions for Christians through education, healthcare and employment. The empowerment of Christian community will certainly transform the Pakistani society.

Shahid Akhund (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

COAS Christian community Army Chief Hindus in Pakistan healthcare and employment Jaranwala violence

Comments

1000 characters

Army chief deserves a lot of praise

ECP issues lists of delimited constituencies

Shamshad seeks greater role of provinces towards meeting targets

IRIS system’s capacity enhanced: Up to 0.6m taxpayers to file tax returns on a daily basis

NTDC accuses Nepra of unleashing ‘awry’ deductions

KE tariff hiked up to Rs4.45

Contracts with IPPs, tariffs and ‘SOFR’: ECC tells PD to analyse impact of change, financial implications

Ban on import of smuggled items through ATT imminent

‘Unholy’ pacts with IPPs must be reviewed: Senate panel

APSR for FY23 released: Banks, MFBs process e-banking transactions worth Rs167.4trn

Issuance of right shares: SECP places additional conditions for listed firms

Read more stories