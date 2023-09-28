KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 27, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 46,365.04 High: 46,448.34 Low: 46,238.12 Net Change: 87.38 Volume (000): 91,939 Value (000): 5,580,271 Makt Cap (000) 1,606,426,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,739.39 NET CH (-) 0.11 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,811.43 NET CH (+) 47.6 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,746.23 NET CH (-) 50.19 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,377.61 NET CH (+) 42.99 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,379.98 NET CH (+) 52.87 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,643.43 NET CH (-) 29.2 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-Sep-2023 ====================================

