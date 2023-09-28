Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 27, 2023). ====================================...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (September 27, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 46,365.04
High: 46,448.34
Low: 46,238.12
Net Change: 87.38
Volume (000): 91,939
Value (000): 5,580,271
Makt Cap (000) 1,606,426,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,739.39
NET CH (-) 0.11
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,811.43
NET CH (+) 47.6
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,746.23
NET CH (-) 50.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,377.61
NET CH (+) 42.99
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,379.98
NET CH (+) 52.87
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,643.43
NET CH (-) 29.2
------------------------------------
As on: 27-Sep-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments