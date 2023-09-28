KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK ========================================================================================== Ecopack Limited 27.09.2023 01.45. Annual Accounts Meeting in Wednesday P.M for the Period Progress ended June 30, 2023 Pak-Gulf Leasing 27.09.2023 03.30. Annual Accounts Meeting in Company Limited Wednesday P.M for the Period Progress ended June 30, 2023 Mirpurkhas Sugar 27.09.2023 03.00. To consider the Meeting in Mills Limited Wednesday P.M matter other than Progress Financial Results ==========================================================================================

