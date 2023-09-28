Markets
Board meetings in progress
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER REMARK
==========================================================================================
Ecopack Limited 27.09.2023 01.45. Annual Accounts Meeting in
Wednesday P.M for the Period Progress
ended June 30, 2023
Pak-Gulf Leasing 27.09.2023 03.30. Annual Accounts Meeting in
Company Limited Wednesday P.M for the Period Progress
ended June 30, 2023
Mirpurkhas Sugar 27.09.2023 03.00. To consider the Meeting in
Mills Limited Wednesday P.M matter other than Progress
Financial Results
==========================================================================================
