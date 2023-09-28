KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Arif Habib Limited 30.06.2023 25% 184.672 2.83 28.10.2023 22.10.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 02.00.P.M 28.10.2023 AGM Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills 30.06.2023 40% 839.109 81.53 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Limited Year End 12.30.P.M 26.10.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Thatta Cement Company Limited 30.06.2023 Nil 249.077 2.50 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM Sapphire Fibres Limited 30.06.2023 100% 5,120.786 247.72 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM Dewan Automotive 30.06.2023 Nil (85.086) (3.98) 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Engineering Year End 04.00.P.M. 26.10.2023 Limited AGM Dewan Farooque 30.06.2023 Nil (230.805) (1.73) 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Motors Limited Year End 03.00.P.M 26.10.2023 AGM Dewan Cement 30.06.2023 Nil (586.306) (1.21) 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Limited Year End 05.00.P.M 26.10.2023 AGM Dewan Farooque 30.06.2023 Nil (286.600) (2.93) 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Spinning Mills Year End 02.00.P.M 26.10.2023 Limited AGM Dewan Salman 30.06.2023 Nil (2,191,928) (5.98) 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Fibres Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023 AGM Dewan Textile Mills 30.06.2023 Nil (543.472) (11.80) 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 26.10.2023 AGM Towellers Limited 30.06.2023 100% 2,388.337 140.49 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to Year End 03.30.P.M 26.10.2023 AGM Zephyr Textiles Ltd. 30.06.2023 Nil 237.958 4.00 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to Year End 10.30.A.M 27.10.2023 AGM Hamid Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 7.390 0.56 26.10.2023 21.10.2023 to Mills Ltd Year End 11.30.A.M 27.10.2023 AGM Shadab Textile 30.06.2023 Nil (107.742) (6.49) 28.10.2023 22.10.2023 to Mills Ltd Year End 11.30.A.M 28.10.2023 AGM IBL Healthcare Ltd. 30.06.2023 Nil 308.963 4.33 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to Year End 03.30.P.M 27.10.2023 AGM Pakistan National 30.06.2023 150% 4,834.078 36.60 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Shipping Corporation Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM Pakistan Hotels 30.06.2023 10% 44.129 2.45 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to Developers Limited Year End 03.00.P.M 27.10.2023 AGM Fauji Cement Company - - - - 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 (*) Limited 03.30.P.M to 27.10.2023 AGM ==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of book Closure & AGM

