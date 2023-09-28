Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/ (Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Arif Habib Limited 30.06.2023 25% 184.672 2.83 28.10.2023 22.10.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 02.00.P.M 28.10.2023
AGM
Reliance Cotton
Spinning Mills 30.06.2023 40% 839.109 81.53 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 12.30.P.M 26.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Thatta Cement
Company Limited 30.06.2023 Nil 249.077 2.50 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Sapphire Fibres
Limited 30.06.2023 100% 5,120.786 247.72 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Dewan Automotive 30.06.2023 Nil (85.086) (3.98) 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Engineering Year End 04.00.P.M. 26.10.2023
Limited AGM
Dewan Farooque 30.06.2023 Nil (230.805) (1.73) 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Motors Limited Year End 03.00.P.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Dewan Cement 30.06.2023 Nil (586.306) (1.21) 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 05.00.P.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Dewan Farooque 30.06.2023 Nil (286.600) (2.93) 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Spinning Mills Year End 02.00.P.M 26.10.2023
Limited AGM
Dewan Salman 30.06.2023 Nil (2,191,928) (5.98) 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Fibres Limited Year End 11.00.A.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Dewan Textile Mills 30.06.2023 Nil (543.472) (11.80) 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Towellers Limited 30.06.2023 100% 2,388.337 140.49 26.10.2023 19.10.2023 to
Year End 03.30.P.M 26.10.2023
AGM
Zephyr Textiles Ltd. 30.06.2023 Nil 237.958 4.00 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to
Year End 10.30.A.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Hamid Textile 30.06.2023 Nil 7.390 0.56 26.10.2023 21.10.2023 to
Mills Ltd Year End 11.30.A.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Shadab Textile 30.06.2023 Nil (107.742) (6.49) 28.10.2023 22.10.2023 to
Mills Ltd Year End 11.30.A.M 28.10.2023
AGM
IBL Healthcare Ltd. 30.06.2023 Nil 308.963 4.33 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 to
Year End 03.30.P.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Pakistan National 30.06.2023 150% 4,834.078 36.60 26.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Shipping Corporation Year End 11.00.A.M 26.10.2023
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Pakistan Hotels 30.06.2023 10% 44.129 2.45 27.10.2023 20.10.2023 to
Developers Limited Year End 03.00.P.M 27.10.2023
AGM
Fauji Cement Company - - - - 27.10.2023 21.10.2023 (*)
Limited 03.30.P.M to 27.10.2023
AGM
==========================================================================================================
Indication: (*) Revised dates of book Closure & AGM
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments