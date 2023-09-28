BAFL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2023 05:33am

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/ (Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Arif Habib Limited     30.06.2023     25%          184.672          2.83      28.10.2023     22.10.2023 to
(Unconsolidated)       Year End                                               02.00.P.M         28.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Reliance Cotton 
Spinning Mills         30.06.2023     40%          839.109          81.53     26.10.2023     20.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                               12.30.P.M         26.10.2023
(Unconsolidated)                                                              AGM
Thatta Cement 
Company Limited        30.06.2023     Nil          249.077          2.50      26.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
(Unconsolidated)       Year End                                               11.00.A.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Sapphire Fibres 
Limited                30.06.2023     100%         5,120.786        247.72    26.10.2023     20.10.2023 to
(Unconsolidated)       Year End                                               11.00.A.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Dewan Automotive       30.06.2023     Nil          (85.086)         (3.98)    26.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
Engineering            Year End                                               04.00.P.M.        26.10.2023
Limited                                                                       AGM
Dewan Farooque         30.06.2023     Nil          (230.805)        (1.73)    26.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
Motors Limited         Year End                                               03.00.P.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Dewan Cement           30.06.2023     Nil          (586.306)        (1.21)    26.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                               05.00.P.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Dewan Farooque         30.06.2023     Nil          (286.600)        (2.93)    26.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
Spinning Mills         Year End                                               02.00.P.M         26.10.2023
Limited                                                                       AGM
Dewan Salman           30.06.2023     Nil          (2,191,928)      (5.98)    27.10.2023     20.10.2023 to
Fibres Limited         Year End                                               11.00.A.M         27.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Dewan Textile Mills    30.06.2023     Nil          (543.472)        (11.80)   26.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
Limited                Year End                                               10.00.A.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Towellers Limited      30.06.2023     100%         2,388.337        140.49    26.10.2023     19.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                               03.30.P.M         26.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Zephyr Textiles Ltd.   30.06.2023     Nil          237.958          4.00      27.10.2023     21.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                               10.30.A.M         27.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Hamid Textile          30.06.2023     Nil          7.390            0.56      26.10.2023     21.10.2023 to
Mills Ltd              Year End                                               11.30.A.M         27.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Shadab Textile         30.06.2023     Nil          (107.742)        (6.49)    28.10.2023     22.10.2023 to
Mills Ltd              Year End                                               11.30.A.M         28.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
IBL Healthcare Ltd.    30.06.2023     Nil          308.963          4.33      27.10.2023     21.10.2023 to
                       Year End                                               03.30.P.M         27.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Pakistan National      30.06.2023     150%         4,834.078        36.60     26.10.2023     20.10.2023 to
Shipping Corporation   Year End                                               11.00.A.M         26.10.2023
(Unconsolidated)                                                              AGM
Pakistan Hotels        30.06.2023     10%          44.129           2.45      27.10.2023     20.10.2023 to
Developers Limited     Year End                                               03.00.P.M         27.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
Fauji Cement Company   -              -            -                -         27.10.2023    21.10.2023 (*)
Limited                                                                       03.30.P.M      to 27.10.2023
                                                                              AGM
==========================================================================================================

Indication: (*) Revised dates of book Closure & AGM

