KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 27, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 287.00 290.00 UK POUND 353.00 357.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 76.20 77.00 AUD $ 182.00 186.00
UAE DIRHAM 79.20 80.00 CAD $ 213.00 218.00
EURO 304.00 307.00 CHINESE YUAN 42.00 45.00
=========================================================================
