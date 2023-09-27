BAFL 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
BIPL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.74%)
BOP 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.04%)
CNERGY 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.96%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
DGKC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FABL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FCCL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.29%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
GGL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
HBL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.16%)
HUBC 87.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.08%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
MLCF 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.51%)
OGDC 98.20 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.22%)
PAEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PIOC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
PPL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.33%)
PRL 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.19%)
SNGP 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.8%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 90.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.25%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 12.1 (0.26%)
BR30 16,663 Increased By 117.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,365 Increased By 87.4 (0.19%)
KSE30 16,172 Increased By 20.7 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka fails to seal first review of IMF’s bailout, talks to continue

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 03:42pm

COLOMBO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded its visit to Sri Lanka but did not reach a staff level agreement which was part of the first review under a $2.9 billion bailout package, the fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Sri Lanka has made commendable progress in implementing difficult but much-needed reforms. These efforts are bearing fruit as the economy is showing tentative signs of stabilisation,” the IMF said.

Sri Lanka’s revenue shortfall concerns IMF team

“The team will continue its discussions in the context of the First Review with the goal of reaching a staff-level agreement in the near term.”

Sri Lanka International Monetary fund

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka fails to seal first review of IMF’s bailout, talks to continue

Intra-day update: rupee’s winning run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee appreciates further against US dollar

Pakistan seeks Chinese assistance in EV technology

Pakistan seeks two LNG cargoes for winter

At least 8 dead, 5 injured in rocket launcher shell explosion in Sindh’s Kandhkot

India would look into any ‘specific’ info on Sikh separatist killing in Canada

Oil prices climb as markets focus on supply tightness

EPCL extends gas supply deal with SSGC till October 15

After IB, Pemra also withdraws review petition against Faizabad sit-in case verdict

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Read more stories