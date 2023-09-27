BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
‘Fair’ polls remarks: PM says he was ‘misquoted’

Monitoring Desk Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday appeared irked with what he said was the media “misquoting” his remarks that “fair elections” were possible even without PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Questioned about the matter while talking to the media in London Tuesday, PM Kakar said: “I don’t have knowledge of the unknown about who the upcoming elections will be held with or without.

“Such sentences are repeatedly circulated and attempted to be associated with me, which is never my intention or my purpose.”

Caretaker PM Kakar says ‘fair’ elections can take place without Imran Khan

He complained that oftentimes, half sentences were cherry-picked from an entire paragraph for a lead story by the media. “It is a great misfortune that people are misquoted and misled,” the prime minister added.

On the question of whether the PTI chief would be able to participate in elections, the premier asked if a British-Pakistani citizen could partake in the electoral process or not.

“No? Why? Because laws do not permit you. And if the law permits any person, whoever political leader they are, then they will take part [(in election) and if it doesn’t, then they won’t.”

He said the caretaker government had no role in the issue, adding that what people did not understand was that these were all legal matters, not political or administrative.

“As far as laws and procedures and due process are concerned, I cannot change them and even if I want to, my hands are tied.”

On the election date, the prime minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan would fulfil its responsibility and a date would be announced soon.

