BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
BIPL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 43.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
FABL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.16%)
FCCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.48%)
GGL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 92.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
HUBC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.32%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
MLCF 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
OGDC 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
PAEL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.62%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PPL 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.58%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.08%)
SNGP 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 89.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,565 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 46,278 Decreased By -116 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,152 Decreased By -66.9 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chinese demand drives deals at world’s largest coal conf

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2023 06:08am

NUSA DUA, (Indonesia): China’s burgeoning appetite for thermal coal shipments due to a surge in electricity demand and a spike in domestic prices of the polluting fuel has spurred a flurry of deal making at the world’s largest industry conference in Indonesia. Traders supplying China and officials from mining companies in top exporter Indonesia eager to strike deals thronged the conference hall in Bali’s Nusa Dua resort for the three-day Coaltrans conference that ended on Tuesday.

China’s imports of the power generating fuel are expected to rise 100 million tonnes to a record 329 million tonnes this year, and by another 49 million tonnes in 2024, Rodrigo Echeverri, head of commodities research at Noble Research said in a presentation made at the conference.

“They (Chinese buyers) think demand will be higher. Also the non-power sector, like the chemical sector, has quite high demand,” Ramli Ahmad, President Director at Indonesian coal miner Ombilin Energi, said on the sidelines of the conference.

Expectations of resilient coal demand in China, the world’s largest consumer and importer of the fuel, could delay a peak in global coal use, envisaged under climate goals, as miners supply coal for longer at competitive prices, traders say.

coal coal price coal spot

Comments

1000 characters

Chinese demand drives deals at world’s largest coal conf

Jul-Aug period: Borrowing from multiple financing sources stands at $3.206bn

Raast platform: SBP set to launch ‘P2M’ payment system

Many IT cos parking USD outside country: minister

Breaking nexus with electricity thieves: Transfers of Discos’ operational staff on the cards

Solar panel case: Further probe under way to uncover ‘startling’ facts

‘Fair’ polls remarks: PM says he was ‘misquoted’

Senate panel demands ECP announce election schedule

All parties, including PTI, free to join polls: govt

PBC underscores need for renegotiating transit trade with Kabul

‘Dasu transmission line corruption’: NTDC BoD body given 2 more weeks to finalise recommendations

Read more stories