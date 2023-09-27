WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Sept 26, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 25-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 21-Sep-23 20-Sep-23
Chinese yuan 0.103965 0.10409 0.103993 0.103816
Euro 0.808199 0.809088 0.807751 0.81097
Japanese yen 0.0051219 0.00514712 0.00512014 0.005127
U.K. pound 0.930231 0.930599 0.931363 0.93695
U.S. dollar 0.760086 0.759921 0.759521 0.757774
Algerian dinar 0.005542 0.00554227 0.00554174 0.005533
Australian dollar 0.487823 0.488249 0.486321 0.488916
Botswana pula 0.0557903 0.0557022 0.0556729 0.0555448
Brazilian real 0.153243 0.154691 0.154302 0.156303
Brunei dollar 0.556391 0.556067 0.555449 0.554983
Canadian dollar 0.56441 0.563192 0.564534
Chilean peso 0.0008548 0.00085219 0.00086083 0.0008535
Czech koruna 0.0331438 0.0331887 0.0330442 0.0332313
Danish krone 0.108379 0.10852 0.108354 0.108815
Indian rupee 0.009147 0.00916145 0.00913423 0.0091018
Israeli New Shekel 0.199141 0.199611 0.198891
Korean won 0.0005682 0.00056749 0.00057137 0.0005725
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46142 2.45959 2.45473
Malaysian ringgit 0.162273 0.162116 0.162135 0.161417
Mauritian rupee 0.0168941 0.0169586 0.0169241
Mexican peso 0.0442927 0.0442418 0.0445121
New Zealand dollar 0.453087 0.450405 0.449409 0.450383
Norwegian krone 0.0707083 0.0708049 0.0700749 0.0706299
Omani rial 1.97682 1.97535 1.9708
Peruvian sol 0.20297 0.203189 0.204142
Philippine peso 0.0133731 0.0133535 0.0133766 0.0133481
Polish zloty 0.175995 0.175627 0.175146 0.174197
Qatari riyal 0.208815 0.20866 0.20818
Russian ruble 0.0079056 0.00791239 0.0079054 0.0078431
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20269 0.202539 0.202073
Singapore dollar 0.556391 0.556067 0.555449 0.554983
South African rand 0.0403167 0.0403518 0.0400079
Swedish krona 0.0684479 0.0679745 0.0680452 0.0679161
Swiss franc 0.835719 0.837979 0.838323 0.84507
Thai baht 0.0210947 0.0210103 0.0209963 0.0209336
Trinidadian dollar 0.112603 0.11268 0.112411
U.A.E. dirham 0.206967 0.206813 0.206337
Uruguayan peso 0.0199376 0.0198801 0.0199136
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
