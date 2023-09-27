WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 26, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 25-Sep-23 22-Sep-23 21-Sep-23 20-Sep-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103965 0.10409 0.103993 0.103816 Euro 0.808199 0.809088 0.807751 0.81097 Japanese yen 0.0051219 0.00514712 0.00512014 0.005127 U.K. pound 0.930231 0.930599 0.931363 0.93695 U.S. dollar 0.760086 0.759921 0.759521 0.757774 Algerian dinar 0.005542 0.00554227 0.00554174 0.005533 Australian dollar 0.487823 0.488249 0.486321 0.488916 Botswana pula 0.0557903 0.0557022 0.0556729 0.0555448 Brazilian real 0.153243 0.154691 0.154302 0.156303 Brunei dollar 0.556391 0.556067 0.555449 0.554983 Canadian dollar 0.56441 0.563192 0.564534 Chilean peso 0.0008548 0.00085219 0.00086083 0.0008535 Czech koruna 0.0331438 0.0331887 0.0330442 0.0332313 Danish krone 0.108379 0.10852 0.108354 0.108815 Indian rupee 0.009147 0.00916145 0.00913423 0.0091018 Israeli New Shekel 0.199141 0.199611 0.198891 Korean won 0.0005682 0.00056749 0.00057137 0.0005725 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46142 2.45959 2.45473 Malaysian ringgit 0.162273 0.162116 0.162135 0.161417 Mauritian rupee 0.0168941 0.0169586 0.0169241 Mexican peso 0.0442927 0.0442418 0.0445121 New Zealand dollar 0.453087 0.450405 0.449409 0.450383 Norwegian krone 0.0707083 0.0708049 0.0700749 0.0706299 Omani rial 1.97682 1.97535 1.9708 Peruvian sol 0.20297 0.203189 0.204142 Philippine peso 0.0133731 0.0133535 0.0133766 0.0133481 Polish zloty 0.175995 0.175627 0.175146 0.174197 Qatari riyal 0.208815 0.20866 0.20818 Russian ruble 0.0079056 0.00791239 0.0079054 0.0078431 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.20269 0.202539 0.202073 Singapore dollar 0.556391 0.556067 0.555449 0.554983 South African rand 0.0403167 0.0403518 0.0400079 Swedish krona 0.0684479 0.0679745 0.0680452 0.0679161 Swiss franc 0.835719 0.837979 0.838323 0.84507 Thai baht 0.0210947 0.0210103 0.0209963 0.0209336 Trinidadian dollar 0.112603 0.11268 0.112411 U.A.E. dirham 0.206967 0.206813 0.206337 Uruguayan peso 0.0199376 0.0198801 0.0199136 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

