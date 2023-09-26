Delimitations: ECP to issue initial constituency lists tomorrow

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that the preliminary constituency lists would be issued on Wednesday, September 27, completing the task 15 days before the deadline, Aaj News reported.

The electoral watchdog was supposed to issue the preliminary lists on October 10. However, it has now obtained the preliminary lists from the constituency committees, as per the directives given 15 days earlier, and will proceed to make the preliminary constituency details public.

According to the ECP, objections to the preliminary constituency lists will be entertained until October 26, with hearings on these objections slated to run until November 25.

The final electoral rolls are scheduled for release by November 30, and within 54 days following this publication, the Election Commission has outlined the election timetable.

The ECP has already announced general elections in the last week of January 2024.

In this announcement, it was revealed that the preliminary lists of constituencies would be made public on September 27, 2023, while the final lists would be unveiled on November 30, 2023.