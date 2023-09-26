BAFL 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
BIPL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.53%)
BOP 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 43.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
FABL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.16%)
FCCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.48%)
GGL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
HBL 92.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.22%)
HUBC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.32%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.22%)
MLCF 29.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
OGDC 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.65%)
PAEL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.62%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PPL 72.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.58%)
PRL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.38%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.08%)
SNGP 46.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
SSGC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 89.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,649 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,565 Decreased By -91.4 (-0.55%)
KSE100 46,278 Decreased By -116 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,152 Decreased By -66.9 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Medvedev says visited troops in Ukraine

AFP Published 26 Sep, 2023 07:57pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s former leader Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday he visited troops near the frontline in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, upon orders from President Vladimir Putin.

Several high-ranking Russian officials have visited occupied regions of Ukraine since Moscow’s offensive began last year, including Putin, who paid an unannounced visit to the southeastern Ukrainian port of Mariupol in March.

“On the instructions of the president, I visited a firing range near the contact line on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” said Medvedev, who formerly served as president and prime minister.

“The servicemen are demonstrating excellent combat qualities of will, firmness and a general attitude to victory,” Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of the Kremlin’s Security Council, said in a video posted on social media.

He added that “over 325,000 people” had been recruited into the Russian armed forces since the start of the year – up from the figure of 280,000 he gave at the start of the month.

AFP was not able to independently verify these numbers.

Kremlin has no comment on report of Black Sea Fleet commander’s death

Medvedev has been one of Moscow’s most hawkish voices in support of the Ukraine offensive and often denounces the West in inflammatory posts on social media.

Russia claimed to annex Ukraine’s regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in September 2022, but does not fully control any of them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Medvedev Russian missile strike Zaporizhzhia regions imf ukraine programme

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Medvedev says visited troops in Ukraine

Open-market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Three terrorists killed in Khyber intelligence based operation: ISPR

Cumulative inflow under RDA hits $6.62bn: SBP

Special court extends Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand for 14 days

Afghanistan’s currency emerges as world’s best performer this quarter: report

KSE-100 closes in red, but volumes rise

Delimitations: ECP to issue initial constituency lists tomorrow

Oil prices edge higher as economic outlook balances tight supply

PML-N assails interim interior minister for remarks on Nawaz’s possible arrest upon return

Intelligence Bureau decides to withdraw plea against Faizabad verdict

Read more stories