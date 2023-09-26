BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Sep 26, 2023
Maneka arrested at Lahore Airport

NNI Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

LAHORE: The Punjab’s anti-corruption authorities have arrested Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra Bibi, now wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Khawar Maneka has a case registered against him with the Anti-Corruption Establishment of Punjab.

Khawar Maneka was taken into custody at the airport on Monday on charges of building illegal structures on state land. The authorities accused him of having constructed a marriage hall and 26 shops on the land of a graveyard after illegally occupying it.

