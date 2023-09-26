BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in The Hague

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Monday, condemned in the strongest terms the latest senseless and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran that took place in The Hague, the Netherlands in front of some embassies of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries including Pakistan.

“It is a deliberately provocative and Islamophobic act that has hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world. Such acts cannot be condoned under the guise of freedom of expression, opinion and protest,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It added that Pakistan believes that freedom of expression comes with responsibilities.

“National governments should actively prevent racist and Islamophobic acts, which incite religious hatred,” it added.

The statement further stated that it is important for the international community to raise its voice against Islamophobia and work in concert to promote interfaith harmony. That was the spirit behind the resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2022 to mark 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, it added.

“Pakistan’s concerns have been conveyed to the Dutch authorities. We urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world and take active steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts,” the statement further read.

