CM transfers BoR’s six sub-registrars, Superintend

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2023

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqar after receiving serious complaints of corruption against six sub-registrars and the Superintend of the Board of Revenue has ordered their immediate transfer and posting of well-reputed officers in their place.

The CM talking to Minister Revenue Younis Dhaga on the telephone directed him to remove five sub-registrars – Badar Metlo, Shakil Vighio, Nadeem Baloch, Iqbal Hussain, Ismail Rahpoto, and Asif Sarki.

Justice Baqar also directed the removal of Office Superintendent of the Board of Revenue Zia Shah for his alleged involvement in corruption in the transfer/posting of Mukhtiarkars and other Revenue officers. It may be noted that these officers were recently posted and now their immediate transfer has been ordered.

The CM also directed the Board of Revenue to initiate inquiries against them and report him.

