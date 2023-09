JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher on Monday, tracking gains in rival Dalian oils and helped by a softer ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 27 ringgit, or 0.73%, to 3,708 ringgit ($791.80) a metric ton in early trade.

Palm oil hits three-month closing low

The benchmark declined 2.75% last week.