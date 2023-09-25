BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Unfinished agenda of PBS’: Ishrat shares his opinion

Press Release Published 25 Sep, 2023 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: Dr Ishrat Husain a renowned economist, former Governor State Bank, Former Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional reforms and writer, visited Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and shared his expert opinion on “unfinished agenda of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)”. The special session was attended by.

Distinguished economists, statisticians, researchers and technocrats from and representatives from international organizations other senior officers of PBS attended the session.

Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, Chief Statistician welcomed the Chief Guest and apprised him regarding the recent achievements and Initiatives of PBS. Dr Ishrat Hussain appreciated PBS for its recent achievements including successful conduct of 7th Population & Housing Census, and digitization of the processes & activities.

He informed that PBS is hub of data for Policymaking and Planning as PBS collects huge repository of Social, Economic and Demographic data through its Census and Surveys.

He informed participants that availability of reliable and accurate data is the basis for developmental projects. Being National Statistical Organization (NSO), PBS is not only responsible for collecting data and ensure its availability for data users, researchers, Government organizations and Policy makers but PBS should also guide Government and Stakeholders that how to utilize this data for development of country.

He emphasized on collection of data on human capital for its effective usage in planning regarding reducing unemployment & poverty. He was of view that PBS may identify gaps by consultation with data users and work on improvements for optimum utilization for policymaking & informed decision-making.

He further added that now the world is working on global alliances, integration of resources therefore PBS should help strengthen the capacity of provincial Bureaus too and work on collaboration, networking and alliances to overcome the scarcity of resources.

Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, Chief Statistician, PBS shown his gratitude to Dr Ishrat Hussain for his visit to PBS and guiding PBS for its future endeavours in light of his multidimensional experience.

He said that his guidance is valuable as he has a vast experience representing Pakistan on various International and National forums during his distinguished career.

He served as Dean and Director of IBA, as Governor State Bank and in World Bank for two decades. In recognition to his National and International assignments and services, he has been conferred with prestigious Civil awards. He also gave a brief on PBS activities and plans.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics census Dr Ishrat Husain

Comments

1000 characters

‘Unfinished agenda of PBS’: Ishrat shares his opinion

Provincial nature PSDP projects: Centre decides to make it mandatory for provinces to share 50pc cost

Fertiliser industry: Govt mulling ending cheaper gas facility

Identifying new taxpayers: Shamshad seeks data of electricity users

Govt determined to fight off economic crisis: Shamshad

FBR urged to extend income tax return deadline

‘Fair’ elections can take place without Imran: PM

Any elections without Imran will have no legitimacy: PTI

Zero Percent Tax Amnesty Scheme: FBR finally releases data of beneficiaries

‘Six or seven’ Muslim states to make peace with Israel after Saudi Arabia: report

‘Avastin’ pulled from shelves, says govt

Read more stories