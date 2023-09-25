‘Unfinished agenda of PBS’: Ishrat shares his opinion

ISLAMABAD: Dr Ishrat Husain a renowned economist, former Governor State Bank, Former Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional reforms and writer, visited Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and shared his expert opinion on “unfinished agenda of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)”. The special session was attended by.

Distinguished economists, statisticians, researchers and technocrats from and representatives from international organizations other senior officers of PBS attended the session.

Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, Chief Statistician welcomed the Chief Guest and apprised him regarding the recent achievements and Initiatives of PBS. Dr Ishrat Hussain appreciated PBS for its recent achievements including successful conduct of 7th Population & Housing Census, and digitization of the processes & activities.

He informed that PBS is hub of data for Policymaking and Planning as PBS collects huge repository of Social, Economic and Demographic data through its Census and Surveys.

He informed participants that availability of reliable and accurate data is the basis for developmental projects. Being National Statistical Organization (NSO), PBS is not only responsible for collecting data and ensure its availability for data users, researchers, Government organizations and Policy makers but PBS should also guide Government and Stakeholders that how to utilize this data for development of country.

He emphasized on collection of data on human capital for its effective usage in planning regarding reducing unemployment & poverty. He was of view that PBS may identify gaps by consultation with data users and work on improvements for optimum utilization for policymaking & informed decision-making.

He further added that now the world is working on global alliances, integration of resources therefore PBS should help strengthen the capacity of provincial Bureaus too and work on collaboration, networking and alliances to overcome the scarcity of resources.

Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, Chief Statistician, PBS shown his gratitude to Dr Ishrat Hussain for his visit to PBS and guiding PBS for its future endeavours in light of his multidimensional experience.

He said that his guidance is valuable as he has a vast experience representing Pakistan on various International and National forums during his distinguished career.

He served as Dean and Director of IBA, as Governor State Bank and in World Bank for two decades. In recognition to his National and International assignments and services, he has been conferred with prestigious Civil awards. He also gave a brief on PBS activities and plans.

