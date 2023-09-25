WUM, MCF sign MoU

PESHAWAR: Women University Mardan (WUM) and the Momina Cheema Foundation (MCF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the shared commitment of providing scholarships to deserving female students.

The signing ceremony transpired at the office of the Vice Chancellor of WU Mardan, where WUM’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ghazala Yasmeen, and Miss Tayyba Zia Cheema, the Founder of MCF signed the agreement.

This collaborative agreement outlines the establishment of an Institutional Scholarship Award Committee, responsible for meticulously evaluating scholarship applications.

These applications will be made accessible via the university’s official website, ensuring transparency in the selection process. The committee’s selection criteria will encompass both merit-based and need-based considerations, with a particular focus on supporting financially challenged female students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023