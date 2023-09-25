Loan borrowers: Properties should be sold to repay IMF debt: JI chief

QUETTA: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP) Ameer Sirajul Haq demanded the government that the properties and assets of those who have taken loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should be sold and paid.

Sirajul Haq addressed the participants of a sit-in at Quetta on Sunday and said loans from IMF have been taken by Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Imran Khan but these loans are being paid off by squeezing the blood of the people. Siraj said despite the passage of 76 years, the British system still exists in the country.

He said it is difficult for 250 million people of Pakistan to run their kitchens and pay utility bills easily.

He announced that his war was against oppressors and thieves of flour, sugar and rice. He said that there is a valuable opinion of experts that a unit of electricity can be generated in Pakistan for Rs5 only while the rulers made bad and anti-masses agreements due to which a unit of electricity is costing Rs 56 nowadays.

He pointed out that the former rulers of the country, by plunging it into a quagmire of crises, are now attempting to conceal their corruption. He called upon the government to confront these challenges with courage and decisiveness, or alternatively, admit their helplessness before the people.

Emphasizing the Jamaat-e-Islami’s commitment to fostering awareness among the populace, the JI Emir stressed the importance of distinguishing between allies and adversaries.