Sep 24, 2023
Iran says it defused 30 bombs in Tehran, detained 28

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2023 05:55pm

DUBAI: Authorities in Iran have neutralised 30 bombs meant to go off simultaneously in Tehran and detained 28 terrorists linked to Islamic State, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, citing the intelligence ministry.

“Some of the members are of Islamic State (IS) and the perpetrators have a history of being affiliated with Takfiri groups in Syria, Afghanistan and the Kurdistan region of Iraq,” Iran’s intelligence ministry added in a statement.

The militant group has claimed several attacks in Iran, including deadly twin bombings in 2017 that targeted Iran’s parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

More recently, IS claimed responsibility for an attack on a Shia shrine last October, where 15 people were killed in the southwestern city of Shiraz.

