Aug 06, 2023
Pakistan

At least 30 killed, several injured after train derails near Nawabshah

  • Derailment happened near Sarhari Railway Station in the city of Nawabshah in the southern Sindh province
AFP | BR Web Desk Published August 6, 2023 Updated August 6, 2023 07:17pm

At least 30 people were killed and several others injured as a train derailed near the Sarhari Railway Station in Nawabshah on Sunday, Aaj News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah confirmed the death toll.

While speaking to the media at People’s Medical College Hospital in Benazirabad, the chief minister said that the injured could be shifted to Karachi if needed and directed the local administration and health officials to expedite relief and rescue efforts.

Earlier, Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique told the media that the accident occurred at 1:18 pm, and around 1,000 passengers were travelling in the Hazara Express.

“More rescue teams have been dispatched to the site.”

Emergency has been imposed in the hospitals of Nawabshah and Sukkur, the minister told. “First there will be relief work, then investigation.”

Sabotage or mechanical fault behind derailment’

Saad Rafique further said that an act of sabotage could be among the reasons for the derailment of multiple Hazara Express coaches, which killed more than a dozen people.

“There could be two possible reasons for the accident. Either it is a mechanical fault in the line or a fault was developed. It could be an act of sabotage or mechanical fault,” he told reporters at a press conference in Lahore.

He, however, said the federal government railways inspector would decide why the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways Sukkur Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Mohsin Siyal said an unknown number of bogies had derailed in the incident.

“Some people are reporting that five bogies had derailed, some are saying eight have derailed and some are saying 10 have derailed,” he said.

“The Hazara Express was travelling from Karachi to Abbottabad; eight coaches have derailed,” Mohsin Syal, a railway official, told local media.

Ijaz Shah, a provincial railway official, told AFP that several passengers were killed and that a relief train had been dispatched to the site.

Two trains narrowly escape collision

Images posted to local media show dozens of people at the site, with some smashing windows to help passengers clamber out of the twisted carriages and at least one coach overturned.

Accidents and derailments occur frequently on Pakistan’s antiquated railway system.

The Hazara Express accident occurred only a day after the Allama Iqbal Express escaped a major disaster when two of its bogies derailed near Padidan railway station on Saturday.

In June 2021, two trains collided near Daharki in Sindh, killing at least 65 people and injuring about 150 others.

In that accident, an express derailed onto the opposite track, and a second passenger train crashed into the wreckage roughly a minute later.

At least 75 passengers were burnt to death in a fire aboard the Tezgam express train in October 2019, while a two-train collision at Ghotki killed more than 100 people in 2005.

Mukhtar Aug 06, 2023 03:39pm
Why so many derailments occur around Nawabshah
Recommended (0)
Fatima Aug 06, 2023 04:27pm
We don’t have the technology or skilled man power to maintain a 100 year old rail track, call the Chinese to sort things for us !! Laziness and incompetence abound
Recommended (0)
IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA Aug 06, 2023 05:26pm
The railways minister had better get up from his plush seat and see how trains are running. The quality of tracks is pathetic.
Recommended (0)
KU Aug 06, 2023 06:36pm
Another tragedy and the sad loss of lives. Accidents and mishaps of trains, road transport, or death by sewerage drains or open manholes, or shoddy electricity wires, the victims are always poor, their children, and common people. And this is not new because newspapers during the last 5 decades have been describing these tragic incidents regularly. But shameless are the ways and means of equally shameless leaders responsible for the safety of Pakistanis.
Recommended (0)
MAX Aug 06, 2023 06:58pm
@Mukhtar, Its Zardaris home town!
Recommended (0)
MAX Aug 06, 2023 06:59pm
@IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA, All resources are eaten up by ht corrupt to the core generals!
Recommended (0)

