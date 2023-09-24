BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Play resumes in second ODI between India and Australia

AFP Published September 24, 2023 Updated September 24, 2023 02:43pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

INDORE: Play resumed Sunday in the second one-day international between India and Australia in Indore after a short rain interruption.

India, put in to bat, were 79-1 off 9.5 overs when a steady drizzle stopped play.

Shreyas Iyer was batting on 34 with Shubman Gill on 32 after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s dismissal for eight in the fourth over.

India, the number one ranked ODI team, lead the three-match series 1-0, having won the previous game in Mohali by five wickets. The series is serving as a tune-up before India hosts the showpiece ODI World Cup tournament next month.

The third and final game will be played in Rajkot on Wednesday.

India earlier made one change to the side that played at Mohali, bringing in fast bowler Prasidh Krishna in place of Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah has gone to visit his family after being given a short break by team management.

Australia left out Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis. Josh Hazlewood and Alex Carey were brought in, while an international debut was handed to left-arm fast bowler Spencer Johnson.

