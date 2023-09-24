BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,655 Increased By 26.5 (0.57%)
BR30 16,623 Increased By 182 (1.11%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

KPEC implementation: Progress moderately unsatisfactory: WB

Tahir Amin Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank (WB) has rated the overall implementation progress of “Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project” worth $506.78 million moderately unsatisfactory.

The Project Development Objective (PDO) was to expand economic activity between Pakistan and Afghanistan by improving regional connectivity and promoting private sector development along the Khyber Pass corridor.

However, progress towards achievement of PDO, as well as, overall implementation progress is moderately unsatisfactory, official documents of the bank revealed.

NHA to build Khyber Pass Economic Corridor soon

Documents further stated that significant progress has been achieved by National Highways Authority (NHA) under Component-1; however, the implementation pace needs to be increased considering the past delays. Initial selection/ prequalification of bidders have been completed, while preparation of bid documents is also quite advanced. The NHA has prepared a revised implementation schedule, and plans to invite bids from pre-qualified firms by the last week of September 2023.

The Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report for the Southern Link Road has been drafted and is now going through review and approval process.

The most critical activity under this component, i.e., the preparation of the Spatial Master Plan for Western Greater Peshawar (SMP-WGP) is in advance stage of completion, with spatial diagnosis and rapid assessment of clusters’ competitiveness completed.

The KPEC Integrated Development Plan, feasibility and technical studies for strategic investments and implementation plan is on schedule to be completed by 30th September 2023. The SDU PIU under KP Planning and Development Department has also started work in parallel on a number of pre-identified agreed activities. These include the (i) feasibility study for establishment of border bazaar, (ii) feasibility study for an International Bus Terminal, (iii) feasibility study for setting up a Pak-Afghan Economic zone, and (iv) setting up of an Inclusive Business Development Park in collaboration with KP Economic Zone Management Company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NHA World Bank (WB) PDO KPEC

Comments

1000 characters

KPEC implementation: Progress moderately unsatisfactory: WB

Policy rate kept unchanged on economic indicators: SBP official

Consistent policies mandatory: 60pc of economy outside the tax net: Ishrat

Fiscal consolidation: Ministries, divisions asked to strictly adhere to funds release strategy

Gohar for growth, industrial uplift

COAS pledges unwavering support: Ministries tasked to prepare targeted economic revival plan

Duplex, packaging boards: Customs’ values revised

Austerity measures: GEPCO cuts board members’ per meeting fee by 42pc

Justice Tariq says ‘No action required against 4 judges under Article 209 of Constitution’

‘Transactions’ through fake firm: FBR unearths massive Rs214.8bn sales tax fraud

Read more stories