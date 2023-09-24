Minister hints at reducing petrol price

KARACHI: Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi on Saturday hinted at reducing the petrol price in the next fortnight’s review as the Pakistani rupee gained massively against the US dollar.

“There are enough chances that the fuel prices will come down in the next announcement,” the minister said while talking to media at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Solangi said that the rupee gained Rs30 to Rs35 against the greenback due to administrative measures taken by the caretaker government in the last few days.

On elections, he said that the interim government will play its due role in facilitating the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for free, fair and transparent polls in the country. The minister went on to say that the government was taking various measures to support economic situation of the country and these measures have shown results recently in the decreasing price of dollar.