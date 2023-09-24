BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
Post-arrest bail to four co-suspects of Parvez Elahi granted

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2023 03:21am

LAHORE: A special court for Anti-Corruption (ATC) on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to four co-suspects of former chief minister Parvez Elahi in a case of illegally allowing a sugar mills to enhance its sanctioned crushing capacity.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered the case against Parvez Elahi and other suspects including his son Moonis Elahi, daughter-in-law Tehreem Elahi, Makhdoom Umer Shehryar, Munir Husain, former special secretary to chief minister Dr Khurram Shahzad, former DG industries Punjab Rao Parvez Akhtar, chief inspector boilers Muhammad Nawaz Cheema and district officer industries, Rahim Yar Khan, Imaduddin.

The suspects including Dr Shahzad, Rao Parvez, Nawaz Cheema and Imaduddin filed the petitions for bail.

The ACE alleged that Parvez Elahi had illegally allowed the establishment of Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mills in 2007. During his second tenure in 2022, Elahi got Punjab Industries Control on Establishment and Enlargement Amendment Bill passed from the Punjab Assembly to let the RY Khan Sugar Mills enhance its crushing capacity to 50,000 tonnes per day after paying the prescribed fee.

